Dallas City Council votes to limit resources for abortion investigations

article

Dallas City Council approved a measure on Wednesday to restrict the use of city resources to investigate abortions.

The resolution was approved in a 13-1 vote, with only council member Adam McGough opposing.

The measure prevents city workers from keeping records or giving out information about individuals seeking abortions or having a miscarriage.

It also bans employees from using any kind of surveillance to determine if an abortion has occurred.

The resolution requires that any investigations into abortions will be the lowest priority for enforcement.

Denton, Austin and other Texas cities have already passed similar measures.

RELATED: Denton will limit enforcement of new Texas abortion trigger law

The vote is in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

A new Texas abortion law is expected to take effect on August 25.

The law would make it a felony to knowingly perform or attempt an abortion. There is an exception for life-threatening situations.

Dallas City Council also approved an ordinance ordering a special election to be held on the future of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and Fair Park.

Voters must approve a 2% hotel occupancy tax increase to pay for the expansion of the convention center and improvements to Fair Park.

The election will be held on November 8, 2022.