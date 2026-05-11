Dallas City Council seeks crackdown on Deep Ellum violence after rash of shootings

The Brief During a Dallas Public Safety Meeting on Monday, city council members called for a crackdown on business compliance permits in Deep Ellum. Three shootings last week in the popular Dallas district led to several hospitalizations and the death of a security guard. The concerns come as North Texas is just over a month away from an influx of visitors for this summer's FIFA World Cup.



A rash of gun violence in Deep Ellum has Dallas City Council members calling for stricter enforcement of restaurants in the popular district.

Calls to action to stop Deep Ellum violence

What they're saying:

"I'm tired of having these meetings in cycles."

At Monday's Dallas Public Safety Meeting, Dallas Mayor pro tem Jesse Moreno said something must be done about the recent shooting in Deep Ellum ahead of the World Cup coming to town.

Moreno and other Dallas leaders pointed to businesses that have Certificates of Occupancy to operate as restaurants, but function more like nightclubs without proper permits.

Dallas City Council

"Other cities are shutting down water and putting chains on doors of operators not in compliance," Moreno continued. "If the operator is operating with an improper CO, we go in and stop this before there is another murder."

Dallas City Council member Cara Mendelsohn agreed, and gave approval to city staff to move any resolution on the subject that needs full city council approval.

"This weekend, get the inspectors out there, see if they have the appropriate CO. If they don't, shut them down," Mendelsohn said.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux suggested the city could require establishments to hire off-duty Dallas Police officers if they reach a certain number of customers.

Shootings in Deep Ellum

The backstory:

Just last week, two shootings in Deep Ellum within two hours of each other left five people hospitalized and one person dead.

A shooting around 10:30 p.m. on May 5 on Commerce Street resulted in five people being hospitalized. Police believe the incident began as an altercation between several people, with innocent bystanders injured in the shooting.

Two hours later, police were alerted to a second shooting in the 2800 block of Elm Street.

23-year-old Detorious Tarver was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting 26-year-old security guard Joseph Gray, who was trying to break up a fight at the La Tardeada nightclub.

Investigators believe Tarver pulled out a handgun and shot Gray at point-blank range. Other guards tackled Tarver after the shooting and handcuffed him until police arrived.

La Tardeada has temporarily suspended operations as it allows police to continue their investigation.

A third shooting days before the previous incidents led to another hospitalization.