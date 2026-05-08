Deep Ellum bar suspends operations following deadly shooting

The Brief A Deep Ellum bar is suspending operations while officials investigate a deadly shooting that left a security guard dead. The May 5 shooting led to the death of 26-year-old Joseph Gray after he was shot during an altercation by 23-year-old Detorious Tarver. A separate shooting happened hours prior that resulted in five hospitalizations just a few streets away.



La Tardeada in Deep Ellum is temporarily closing its doors after a security guard was killed during an altercation on Tuesday night.

Deep Ellum bar statement

What we know:

The bar released a statement Friday confirming they would be suspending operations while an investigation into the May 5 shooting continues.

"In the wake of this tragedy, La Tardeada has temporarily suspended operations to support the investigation and allow our staff and community time to grieve," the statement reads.

"We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to his family, friends, colleagues, and all who knew and cared for him."

Security guard killed at Deep Ellum club

The backstory:

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, as Dallas Police were responding to a separate incident, they were alerted to a second shooting in the 2800 block of Elm Street.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, 23-year-old Detorius Tarver was involved in a physical disturbance inside La Tardeada and the guard, 26-year-old Joseph Gray, tried to break up the fight.

Detorius Tarver (Dallas County Jail)

Investigators believe Tarver pulled out a handgun and shot Gray at point-blank range. Other guards tackled Tarver after the shooting and handcuffed him until police arrived.

Police recovered the handgun on Tarver. He confessed to the shooting during questioning, according to the affidavit, and is now charged with murder.

The separate incident before Tarver's arrest happened two hours prior and resulted in five people being hospitalized after a shooting on Commerce Street.

Officers run to second Deep Ellum shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

The victim's sister says he wasn't supposed to be working on May 5, but picked up an additional shift to make some extra money. His girlfriend is expecting a baby.

"Just know he was a good man. He cared about his family, and he was a hard worker," Smith said. "All he wanted to be was a father, and now he can't even be one."