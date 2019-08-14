Dallas City Council approves $9M incentive package to attract Uber's regional hub
article
DALLAS - The Dallas City Council has approved an economic incentive package of more than $9 million to attract a regional hub for Uber.
Mayor Eric Johnson said Uber's expansion would bring thousands of high paying jobs and a $110 million investment into the city.
MORE: Uber considering Dallas for new headquarters
Just over a year ago, Uber announced Dallas would also be among the test cities for Uber Air, a flying ride-share service.
That remains in the planning stages, with several local companies bringing in designs for the vehicles.