Dallas Central Appraisal District launches new website in wake of hack

The Dallas Central Appraisal District finally launched a new website as it continues the recovery from a ransomware attack.

The agency said it is still not fully operational.

The new site only provides basic search tools for property owners.

The Dallas Central Appraisal District is responsible for determining property values across Dallas County.

The agency's website has been down for the more than a month.

Federal investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.