Dallas Democratic Party says Precinct Chair missing after Oak Cliff apartment explosion

The Brief The Dallas County Democratic Party says that Sylvia Collins, one of the party's Precinct Chairs, is unaccounted for after Thursday's apartment explosion in Oak Cliff. The party says that Collins lived in the apartment building that exploded. Officials have confirmed at least three fatalities from the explosion, including a child, and multiple people have been hospitalized.



The Dallas Democratic Party says one of their own has been reported missing after Thursday's apartment explosion in Oak Cliff.

What we know:

Sylvia Collins, a Precinct Chair for the Dallas County Democratic Party, is unaccounted for as of Thursday evening.

The party said Collins lived in the building that caught fire after a reported gas leak caused the building to explode.

"Sylvia is a tireless advocate for our community. We are holding Sylvia, her family, and all those who love her close in our hearts as we await more information," the party wrote on social media.

Sylvia Collins

Oak Cliff apartment explosion

The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. near the corner of East 9th Street and North Patton Avenue.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed there were three fatalities from the explosion. Two women and a child were killed.

At least four people have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Crews are expected to remain overnight to continue recovery efforts. Residents who have been displaced will be provided hotel accommodations for the night.

Sources told FOX 4 that DFR crews were en route to the location to investigate reports of a gas leak when the explosion occurred.

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Images from SKY 4 showed a small apartment complex that was fully engulfed in flames. The windows on neighboring buildings appeared to be blown out and debris was scattered across the street. There also appeared to be a utility truck that was affected by the fire.

A large plume of black smoke was initially visible in Dallas for miles.

At about 3:30 p.m., DFR upgraded its response to five alarms with more than 100 firefighters.