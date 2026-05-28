Camp Mystic nurse’s license reinstated but with patient-care restrictions

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The Brief Mary Elizabeth Eastland's nursing license has been restored on a limited basis by the Texas Board of Nursing. Eastland, who served as the chief health official at Camp Mystic, had her license suspended by the state earlier this month. Under a new order, she cannot provide direct care and must take training classes.



Camp Mystic's lead health official's nursing license was restored by the Texas Board of Nursing, but she can no longer work directly with patients.

Mary Elizabeth Eastland's license was temporarily suspended on May 19. On Tuesday, Eastland's license was reinstated on a limited basis.

According to the order, Eastland cannot provide direct care that includes "teaching, counseling, assessing the client's needs and strengths, and providing skilled nursing care." She must also inform any future employers of the restrictions and complete six hours of training.

The order states Eastland waived notice of the order and a hearing and agreed to the order, but "neither admit nor deny the violation(s) alleged."

The agreement states Eastland failed to maintain emergency plans prior to the July 4, 2025, flood that killed 25 campers and two counselors at Camp Mystic. The order also states she failed to call 911 during the flood or after learning that campers and staff were missing, did not report their deaths according to state codes and allowed staff nurses to improperly administer medication.

In a statement, Camp Mystic attorney Joshua Fiveson said they were grateful for the decision to restore Eastland's license and that she will not serve as the camp's nurse.

What they're saying:

"Mrs. Eastland remains committed to her professional calling and thanks the Board for that privilege," Fiveson said. "The families of all those lost to the July 4, 2025, flood will forever remain in Mrs. Eastland’s heart and prayers."

Texas Hill Country flooding

The backstory:

The camp is currently under state scrutiny for the handling of their response to the floods in the early hours of July 4, 2025, which critics say was too slow and uncoordinated to save the lives of "Heaven's 27," who were among the more than 100 victims in the historic disaster.

Heavy rainfall in Central Texas caused the Guadalupe River to rise far past its banks in an area known colloquially as "Flash Flood Alley," particularly in the area of Kerr County, where Camp Mystic and other children's camps are located.

The floodwaters rose rapidly, washing out cabins, homes and other structures built near the river on or close to known flood plains. At least 135 people died in the disaster, 117 of which were in Kerr County. The search and rescue operations lasted for weeks afterward.