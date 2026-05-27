Drunk driving crash on I-635 kills bystander

The Brief 53-year-old Robert Watson has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after police say he crashed into and killed Mohammad Obeidat overnight. Watson's truck flipped from the impact, and police say he had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath at the time of the accident. Cole Moscatel, a good samaritan, stopped and performed CPR on Obeidat before first responders arrived.



An overnight drunk driving crash on I-635 left a bystander dead and a suspect charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Fatal drunk driving crash on 635

What we know:

On May 27 at around 12:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to an accident on I-635 near Preston Road.

Police said Mohammad Obeidat was standing outside a tow truck pulling a disabled vehicle onto the flatbed when 53-year-old Robert Watson's truck crashed into Obeidat's tow truck.

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The impact from the crash flipped Watson's truck and killed Obeidat.

Officers noticed Watson had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol from his breath.

An arrest affidavit states that Watson told police he had been driving from West Texas to Garland to stay at a friend's house, and that he had "1 1/1 cans" of beer before driving.

Watson was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. He has been booked into the Dallas County Jail and his bond has been set at $100,000.

Dig deeper:

Dallas County court records show Watson has a history of DWI convictions.

He'd previously been arrested on DWI charges in 1994, 2007, 2013 and 2015.

Robert Watson previous arrests

"It's terrible, absolutely terrible"

What they're saying:

"It's terrible, absolutely terrible, the whole situation, and it makes me so upset and so mad at the man who's responsible for this."

Cole Moscatel and his family witnessed the fatal crash, and stopped to perform CPR on Obeidat before police arrived.

"There were some people on the phone with 911, but I was a bit, a bit disappointed that people weren't there performing CPR, that probably would have turned out to be a different outcome," Moscatel told FOX 4's Vania Castillo.

Cole Moscatel

Moscatel performed CPR on Obeidat for 10 to 15 minutes until first responders arrived. He had previous CPR training from when he trained to be an EMT in California.

He hopes this accident will help people remember the cost of drinking and driving.

"Look at that, cost somebody else's life, and honestly, I'm sure it cost his own life at this point all over one stupid decision," Moscatel continued. I'm just praying and thinking of the family, and my deepest condolences go out to them."

"I just really hope people learn from this and don't drink and drive."