Universal Kids in Frisco announces opening date

The Brief The new Universal Kids Resort in Frisco will officially open on July 1. The kid-friendly theme park is now selling tickets and annual passes, although blackout dates apply. Hotel reservations are also open for families wanting to experience a "kidcation" with seven immersive lands based on popular DreamWorks, Illumination, and Nickelodeon properties.



The new, kid-friendly Universal theme park in Frisco will officially open its doors this summer.

Universal Kids Resort in Frisco

What's new:

The 20-acre theme park is under construction at the corner of Dallas Parkway and Panther Creek Parkway in Frisco.

After months of waiting, Universal has announced a July 1 opening date.

The company also began selling tickets and opened hotel reservations on Thursday morning, promoting "kidcations" in a colorful 300-room resort featuring family suites, an outdoor pool, game room, full-service bar, and dining options that are perfect for picky eaters.

There are also annual pass options for local residents. Just beware of the blackout dates, which include most weekends and school holidays.

For prices and package options, visit UniversalKidsResort.com.

7 Immersive Worlds

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Source: Universal Destinations & Experiences)

Universal Kids Resort is set to feature seven highly immersive lands based on popular DreamWorks, Illumination, and Nickelodeon properties.

The seven themed lands will serve as playgrounds for young families, featuring attractions, dining, and interactive elements inspired by beloved characters:

DreamWorks' Shrek's Swamp : Features the ride Shrek & Fiona's Happily Ogre After, which retells the couple's story, alongside the interactive water play area Shrek's Swamp Splash & Smash.

Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom : Guests can enjoy the Jellyfish Fields Jamboree ride, take a spin through Mrs. Puff's Boating School, and dine at Goofy Goober's for sky-high sundaes.

Illumination's Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club : This land centers on a spirited water battle where guests grab a water blaster to join the mayhem between Yellow and Purple Minions.

DreamWorks' TrollsFest : The area includes the indoor interactive King Trollex TechnoDance Party, the twisting Rhonda's TrollsFest Express armadillo bus ride, and the Hair in the Clouds ride, which soars above the festival grounds.

DreamWorks' Puss in Boots Del Mar : The land features the Swings Over Del Mar ride and the Mama Luna's Adopt a Kitty Day! puppet performance.

Jurassic World Adventure Camp : Families can help search for the missing Ankylosaurus, Bumpy, on the twisting Jurassic World: Cretaceous Coaster and enjoy a bird's eye view from the Pteranodrop ride.

Isle of Curiosity: Serving as the park's gateway, this land will host Gabby's Cat-Tastic Dance Party! from DreamWorks' Gabby’s Dollhouse and house the flagship Universal Kids Resort Store.

The park will also feature multiple sensory gardens designed to give children and families opportunities to pause and reset.

What they're saying:

"Well, I think it makes North Texas the place to come for kids and theme parks, right?" said Susan Cummings, the executive producer for University Kids Resort. "We have a lot of respect for what the other competitors do in the area, but at Universal, we do immersive storytelling. And we're telling our stories in a way that kids can really take it in, experience it."