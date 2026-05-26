Three dead, one injured after shootout at West Dallas short-term rental party

The Brief A shootout at a West Dallas short-term rental party early Tuesday morning left three people dead and a fourth wounded. The gunfire erupted after an altercation broke out between partygoers and an uninvited group that arrived at the front door. Police detained and interviewed several people fleeing the chaotic scene, but no arrests have been announced and no suspect descriptions are available.



A late-night party at a West Dallas short-term rental turned deadly early Tuesday morning when uninvited guests sparked a shootout that left three people dead and another wounded, authorities said.

Three killed, one injured

Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 12:21 a.m. in the 3700 block of Vilbig Road, near Bayside Street. Upon arrival, officers encountered a chaotic scene with dozens of people running from a large, two-story house.

Inside the residence, officers found three victims who had been shot. Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics pronounced a man and a woman dead at the scene. A third victim, whose gender was not immediately confirmed by authorities, was taken to a local hospital but died shortly after arrival.

As investigators secured the scene, a fourth victim arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle. He had a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Bystanders caught in crossfire

According to police, between 50 and 150 people were attending a large party at the home when an uninvited group arrived at the front door. An altercation quickly escalated into gunfire. Investigators believe shots were exchanged between the group at the entrance and individuals already inside the house, leaving the victims trapped in the crossfire as innocent bystanders.

Suspects at large

Police detained several people trying to leave the area. They were being interviewed by homicide detectives early Tuesday. No descriptions of the suspects have been released, and no arrests have been immediately announced.

The investigation is ongoing.