Lewisville animal shelter temporarily closed due to COVID-19

article

The city of Lewisville is temporarily closing the Gene Carey Animal Shelter because too many staff members are sick with COVID-19.

The city said the shelter is being closed to the public in an effort to protect those visitors and other staff members.

There will still be a limited number of staff members available to feed and care for the animals.

Animal service officers will also still respond to emergency calls.

The shelter is expected to reopen next Tuesday.

READ MORE:

One in four North Texas hospital patients has COVID-19, officials say

US finalizing plans to ship free COVID-19 tests via USPS, shares 1st contracts

Advertisement

Mask mandates and closures: Local school districts make changes to combat COVID-19 surge