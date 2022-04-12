Dallas 3-year-old's mother charged with manslaughter in his shooting death

article

Police have now charged the mother of a 3-year-old boy with manslaughter after he was shot in the head and died.

Late Tuesday, Dallas police announced they’ve charged Lacravionne Washington, 26, with manslaughter in connection to the death of her 3-year-old son, Jalexus Washington Jr., on March 28.

Washington is out on bail for previous charges filed in this case, and police are actively searching for her.

She initially claimed he was shot by another driver in a road rage incident. But police said her story did not hold up, and they found evidence that the shot came from inside the car.

Washington was arrested for child endangerment and tampering with evidence. The child endangerment charges are for a gun being accessible to a child and a child being unrestrained in a vehicle.

Anyone who knows where Washington is located is urged to call Dallas police.

