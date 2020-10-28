CVS adding several COVID-19 rapid test sites in North Texas

article

North Texans will soon have quick and easy access to rapid COVID-19 tests at several CVS Pharmacy locations.

CVS announced it is adding dozens of new rapid-results test sites across the country this week with plans to expand that to nearly 1,000 sites by the end of the year.

Initially, 21 stores in Texas will offer the service, including 11 in North Texas.

Locations:

11101 US Highway 380 Cross Roads, TX 76227 Denton County

1305 North Highway 377 Roanoke, TX 76262 Denton County

3200 Teasley Lane Denton, TX 76210 Denton County

1100 Flower Mound Road Flower Mound, TX 75028 Denton County

7000 Justin Road (FM407) Lantana, TX 75077 Denton County

775 East US Highway 80 Forney, TX 75126 Kaufman County

3701 Ira E. Woods Avenue Grapevine, TX 76092 Tarrant County

801 North Tarrant Parkway Keller, TX 76248-6860 Tarrant County

460 Northwest Parkway Azle, TX 76020 Tarrant County

8940 Coit Road Plano, TX 75027 Collin County

201 South Preston Road Prosper, TX 75078 Collin County

The rapid tests are less invasive and offer results in less than 30 minutes, compared to the usual two to three days or longer.

“Access to rapid-result tests enables us to help minimize community spread of COVID-19 by being able to more quickly identify active COVID-19 infection,” said David Fairchild, CVS MinuteClinic’s Chief Medical Officer. “In addition, we can test and treat symptomatic patients who test negative for COVID-19 for seasonal illnesses such as flu or strep and provide appropriate treatment and care.”

The tests will be available for free to anyone over the age of 12 who meets Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

Patients must make an appointment at cvs.com and then will enter a parking lot kiosk to take the test. They can wait in their car for the results.