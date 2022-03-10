Crews working to put out fire at vacant building in Dallas
DALLAS - Dozens of firefighters are battling a large and smokey fire at an abandoned office building in Northwest Dallas.
The fire is at a two-story building in the 11000 block of Anaheim Drive, which is just south of LBJ Freeway and east of I-35.
Fire crews said there was a major roof collapse.
A large plume of smoke was drifting over LBJ Freeway, which may have caused some traffic backups there for a time.
No injuries have been reported and the cause is not yet known.
