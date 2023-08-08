Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
3
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County

Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Southlake

By
Published 
Southlake
FOX 4

Fire destroys Southlake home

Crews are battling a fire in Southlake on Enclave Court.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Fire crews are battling a house fire on Enclave Court in Southlake.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

Firefighters from Southlake and several other area departments are working to put out the fire and keep it from spreading.

Images from SKY 4 show heavy damage to the home.

Image 1 of 8

 

The Town of Westlake says that no injuries have been reported.

Randol Mill Road is closed between West Dove and Mockingbird.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more.