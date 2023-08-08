Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Southlake

Fire crews are battling a house fire on Enclave Court in Southlake.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

Firefighters from Southlake and several other area departments are working to put out the fire and keep it from spreading.

Images from SKY 4 show heavy damage to the home.

The Town of Westlake says that no injuries have been reported.

Randol Mill Road is closed between West Dove and Mockingbird.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more.