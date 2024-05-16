Netflix officially announced a long-rumored documentary series on Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.

The project will tell the story of Jerry Jones and how he "transformed" the Cowboys franchise.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 12: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones waves to fans during the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

There will be new footage and interviews with Cowboys legends like Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders, Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer.

George W. Bush and Nike founder Phil Knight will also take part in the project.

READ MORE: NFL Christmas Day games will be on Netflix the next 3 years

No release date has been announced for the 10-episode series.

It's the latest partnership for the Cowboys and Jones.

Related article

Netflix is also producing a new show on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.