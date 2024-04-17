Fatal motorcycle accident shuts down parts of 121 on Wednesday morning

A fatal motorcycle accident shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 121 in Fort Worth on Wednesday morning.

Fort Worth police responded to the accident on 121 and N. Beach Street shortly after 1 a.m.

Police believe the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

All northbound lanes of 121 in the area were shut down for hours. All lanes were opened by 9 a.m.

Investigators are asking witnesses with video or other information about the crash to call Fort Worth Police's non-emergency line at 817-392-4222.