CPS investigating Rockwall Heath workout that led to hospitalizations

A state agency is looking into a workout that sent several North Texas high school football players to the hospital.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is now investigating the incident that happened at Rockwall Heath High School on Jan. 6.

The parents of two football players told FOX 4 the workout was extreme and excessive. They want accountability.

They said their sons could not lift their arms, their urine was dark, and they spent several days in the hospital.

One of the parents is a medical doctor and noticed her son was experiencing the symptoms of a dangerous medical condition where muscle tissue breaks down too fast.

He showed those symptoms three days after the workout in which she said the players had to do 400 pushups.

"When my son said his wrist was hurting, one of the coaches said to him, ‘Your wrist should be healed by now, keep going.’ He didn’t tell me this until recently because he didn’t want me to be upset," said Dr. Osehotue Okojie, the parent of a sophomore football player.

Rockwall Heath sent a letter to parents. It said head football coach John Harrell was put on leave and an independent investigation was launched.

The coach has been with the football team since 2019. He was named head coach just a year ago.