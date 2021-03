article

A Dallas church will again serve as a major COVID-19 vaccination site.

The plan is to distribute 5,000 first doses Thursday, Friday and Saturday at The Potter's House.

Second doses will resume next week at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

People must have an appointment through the Dallas County registration site.

Starting this week anyone 50 or older in Texas is eligible.

