Dallas to require masks in all city-owned buildings

People will still need to wear masks in buildings owned by the city of Dallas such as city hall and rec centers.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson made the announcement Thursday morning while giving an update on the city’s vaccination efforts.

"I’m going to issue an order mandating that masks be worn at all city-owned buildings. We have to do what we are legally allowed to do to get people to wear masks," he said.

He encouraged Dallas residents to continue practicing social distancing and avoiding unnecessary risks because the pandemic is not over.

"Whatever your risk factors, remember that this isn’t just about you. The spread of COVID-19 and its continued mutations put everyone at risk. We’re in the fourth quarter here, and we’re going to win. Don’t fumble the ball now. Wear a mask, and stay on guard," he said.

The mayor also said that the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center vaccination site will soon be closing now that there is a site up and running at the Potter’s House Church.

"Too many people remain resistant to register for the vaccine and I'm very happy that Bishop Jakes and others are committed to showing all of our communities that this vaccine is both safe and effective," Johnson said. "We need to continue working to ensure underserved communities have access to this vaccine."

The goal for the Potter's House site is to distribute 3,000 first doses of the vaccine through Saturday. It will get the same allotment next week as well.

For now, the convention center is still open for people who need their second doses.