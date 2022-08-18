Teen faces capital murder charge in Dallas Costco parking lot killing
DALLAS - The 16-year-old suspect accused of murdering a man in a Dallas Costco parking lot will be tried as an adult.
Camron Range was indicted Thursday for capital murder and 3 counts of aggravated robbery.
Police say 60-year-old Ali Elbanna was shot and killed last November in an attempted robbery while he was putting groceries into his truck.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police investigating deadly robbery outside Dallas Costco
Three other suspects were arrested in the robbery. 19-year-old Jacoby Tatum was later cleared by a grand jury.
An arrest affidavit says 17-year-old James Levels and 17-year-old Janiya Miller held up two women at gunpoint before the Costco murder.
A judge recommended Range's bond be set at $500,000.