Controlled burn sparks 800-acre wildfire near Possum Kingdom Lake

article

What started as a controlled burn turned into a wildfire at a ranch near Possum Kingdom Lake Thursday afternoon.

The fire at the Set Ranch has now grown to 800 acres, according to the Palo Pinto Volunteer Fire Department. It is about 10% contained.

Palo Pinto County called for mutual aid from nearby agencies and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The county is under a burn ban.

It is not clear if the controlled burn in this case was authorized.