Contract to rebuild tornado-ravaged Dallas ISD schools terminated due to alleged corruption

article

Dallas ISD terminated a contract critical to the reconstruction of two schools severely damaged during the October 2019 tornado outbreak.

A school board member says he found corruption in the deal. The superintendent says the fallout is a potential delay for students returning to those campuses.

Dallas ISD is being very tight-lipped about the alleged corruption involving the major construction contract for Thomas Jefferson High School and Cary Middle School.

But the superintendent admits getting students back in those tornado-damaged schools by August 2022 may no longer be a reality.

Nearly ten months after the tornado, Thomas Jefferson High School and Cary Middle are still a long way from becoming the campuses Dallas ISD envisioned.

At a special called board meeting Thursday, DISD Trustee Maxie Johnson revealed his concern about the projects.

Advertisement

“I was the one that found corruption going on and reported it. I was elected to do a job. When we find corruption, we have to make it known,” he said.

But Johnson would say little to make known any specifics about the alleged corruption.

The contract was awarded to core construction using what's called “the construction manager at risk” option, which gives the district the option to cancel "for convenience."

“What I did find is one of the contractor’s signature was forged,” Johnson said. “I reported those findings to the administration. I stepped back and let the process take place.”

Trustee Joyce Foreman was the lone vote against the contract termination, citing a potential ripple effect.

“My problem with this particular ask is what happened between Core and one of its teaming partners was not the district,” Foreman said. “It will cause great harm to many African American partners that are teaming on this particular contract.”

FOX 4 asked Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa if he could elaborate on the allegation.

“Issue came up. Determined it was in the best interest of the district to move on. I can't comment on pending litigation or any other matters,” he said.

While it was his administration's recommendation to terminate the contract with Core Construction, Dr. Hinojosa lamented that it could mean Thomas Jefferson High School will not be ready until the middle of the 22-23 school year.

“It is still my expectation that we move heaven and earth to get those students by August 2022,” Hinojosa said.

FOX 4 reached out to Core Construction to get a response to the allegation of corruption involving the company. We have not yet received a response.