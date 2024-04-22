Dallas police launch new camera sharing program

Dallas police want to team up with camera owners in the city to try to solve crimes more quickly.

The department is launching a volunteer camera registry program called Connect Dallas. It will allow residents, businesses, and organizations to register their security cameras online.

Registering a camera does not automatically give police access to a live video stream. For homeowners, investigators will still need to ask permission to see the video if something happens.

But, signing up helps the Dallas Police Department quickly find the nearest camera when there is an emergency or investigation.

Businesses that do want to give police direct access to their camera feeds will be able to do so using a small device that plugs into the camera system.

Several other North Texas cities, including Arlington and Fort Worth, already have similar programs in place.

To learn more or to sign up, visit connectdallas.org.