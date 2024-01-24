Conjoined twins separated at Cook Children’s now walking and talking

A pair of twin sisters are doing well one year after they underwent a historic and life-changing surgery in Fort Worth.

It was one year ago that conjoined twins JamieLynn and AmieLynn Finley were separated at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ JamieLynn and AmieLynn (Cook Children's Medical Center)

They were born joined from the lower chest to their belly button and shared a liver.

The 11-hour surgery to separate them was the first of its kind in Cook Children’s 105-year history. It took a team of 25 medical professionals to make it happen.

The 15-month-old sisters are now healthy, the hospital said in an update.

They are walking and love to giggle, wiggle, and jive.

They are also learning to talk. "Momma," "Dada," and "Bubbles," the name of their family dog, were among their first words.

Dad said one of their favorite things to do is to play together or with others.

Despite their uncertain start in life, they now keep their parents on their toes just like all other toddlers.