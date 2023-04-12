Formerly conjoined twins now both home from hospital after being separated at Cook Children's

article

Both of the conjoined twins separated at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth are home with their family.

The twins, JamieLynn and AmieLynn, were joined from the lower chest to their belly button and shared a liver.

They were born in October 2022, before being separated in a rare surgery at Cook Children's Medical Center.

A team of 25 medical professionals participated in January’s 11-hour separation surgery.

The girls are the first set of conjoined twins to be separated at Cook Children's.

JamieLynn was released from the hospital last month, and last week, AmieLynn was discharged from the hospital and went home for the first time to join her twin sister.