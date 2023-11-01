Expand / Collapse search

Congresswoman Kay Granger won't seek re-election

FORT WORTH, Texas - Longtime Congresswoman Kay Granger announced she will not seek re-election in 2024.

The Republican from Fort Worth made the announcement Wednesday after nearly three decades in Congress.

Granger chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee and has represented Texas’ 12th Congressional District since 1997.

She was Fort Worth’s first female male and the first Republican woman elected to the United States House from Texas.

She is now 80 years old.