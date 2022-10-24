Man who sold gun to terrorist who took hostages at Carrollton synagogue sentenced to 95 months in prison

A man who sold a gun to the terrorist who took hostages at a Carrollton synagogue earlier this year has been sentenced to 95 months in federal prison.

Henry Williams pleaded guilty earlier this year to selling a handgun to Malik Akram back in January.

Authorities say Akram contacted Williams on Jan. 11 and 13 looking to buy methamphetamine, cocaine and a machine gun with numerous bullets. He explained he was looking to intimidate someone who owed a debt.

Authorities say Akram later withdrew $550 from a check-cashing business and met up with Williams near Malcolm X and MLK Boulevard in South Dallas to make the transaction.

Akram used the gun two days later to hold a rabbi and other members of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville hostage.

FBI agents killed Akram after a 10-hour standoff.

None of the hostages were hurt.

Williams faced up to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing the gun as a convicted felon.