Community accuses GCISD of flawed data in school closure fight

The Brief GCISD is considering closing two elementary schools, Dove and Bransford, due to budget shortfalls. The proposal is currently under consideration by the school board. The plan is facing strong and organized opposition from parents and students. About 75 people spoke at the board meeting, urging trustees to halt or reject the proposed closures. The board has not yet voted on the closures, and the final decision's timing is currently unknown. The meeting was scheduled to continue late Wednesday night.



The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board meeting ran late on Wednesday night as trustees interviewed candidates for interim superintendent, a search prompted by the current superintendent’s announcement that he will leave the district for a new job in January.

But the bulk of the public’s attention focused on a proposal to close two elementary schools, a recommendation that drew strong opposition from parents, students and community leaders.

Parents urge board to pause school closures

What we know:

About 75 people signed up to speak during public comment, which began around 8 p.m. The majority urged the board to halt or reject the plan to close Dove Elementary and Bransford Elementary, arguing the process had been rushed and lacked transparency.

Parents said they have serious concerns about the data used by a district committee to justify the closures, the timing of the vote, and the leadership vacuum created by the superintendent’s departure. Many noted they have spent weeks organizing community forums to help families understand the district’s financial challenges and the impact of potential consolidation.

Students and community leaders plea

Local perspective:

"It makes us devastated because we love Dove and we’ve all been there for a long time and don’t want to see our school fall apart," said Lizzy, a fourth grader at Dove Elementary.

Another student, Huntley, pleaded with trustees to reconsider. "Challenge yourselves to grow our school beyond what you think is possible," he said. "Don’t be a grinch and steal our schools."

Parents echoed the frustration.

"This is the chance to prove to the community that you are listening," said Heather Barron, a Bransford parent. "Put aside your political and personal agendas and pride and pause the process of school closures."

Related article

Accusations of 'lies' and Flawed Data

What they're saying:

Some speakers accused the district of using flawed analysis or moving too quickly.

"I’m just here to put on record the inconsistencies, the lies, the empty promises and skewed data," said Bransford parent Terry Wilhelm. "If you want a seat at the table in May, I encourage you to at least vote to slow the process because this community will decide whether you sit here in June."

Others focused on the future of the district.

"We have hope that even if tonight goes poorly, we have elections in May," said Dove parent Renee Hart. "We have an opportunity to elect three seats to the board and potentially flip this decision, and flip our entire process."

Mayor offers financial relief, board stays silent

Dig deeper:

Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate last week urged trustees to delay the decision and offered to help raise $1.2 million to keep Dove Elementary open for another year while the district examines alternative solutions to its budget shortfalls.

His office said Wednesday that the board president has not responded to the letter.

The board was also scheduled to discuss selling several district properties and consolidating students into neighboring campuses if closures are approved.

Related article

What's next:

A vote on the recommendations had not been taken by the time public comment concluded late Wednesday.

The board is expected to continue deliberations on the school closures, property sales and other agenda items later in the evening.