Collin County reaches $1.75M settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit

The Collin County District Attorney’s Office settled a lawsuit with several current and former employees who made accusations of sexual harassment and discrimination.

The six workers accused Collin County DA Greg Willis and first assistant Bill Wirskye of creating a toxic work environment. They also claimed the Collin County judge and commissioners covered it up.

The group filed a federal lawsuit last year that detailed several instances of alleged sexual harassment.

According to the lawsuit, Chief Investigator Kim Pickrell claimed Willis made sexual advances toward her in multiple settings. That included allegations of moaning, staring, full-frontal body hugs, and comments about her body.

Another worker who identified herself as Jane Doe 1 claimed Willis invited her to his hotel room during a work trip. She said she made complaints to human resources, but nothing was done.

The women alleged Wirskye retaliated against them by changing work assignments and complaining about their performance.

Willis and Wirskye both denied the allegations and called the lawsuit politically motivated.

In November, Willis presented evidence he said was proof the allegations were false.

His representatives published a website called collincountytruthfiles.com with letters and audio recordings that he said would set the record straight.

"The citizens of Collin County deserve better than these dishonest and politically motivated attacks that waste time and money. I categorically and unequivocally deny these false allegations. They did not happen," Willis told FOX 4 in a statement in November.

The two sides reached an agreement in February after 10 hours of mediation.

The $1.75 settlement that was announced Monday will be paid from the county’s insurance policy.

"Legislation adopted in 2021 prohibits sexual harassment settlements from being funded through public funds," said Susan Hutchison, an attorney for the employees. "This settlement essentially maxed out the county’s available insurance money."