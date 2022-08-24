Collin County man sentenced to 40 years for child pornography

article

A man from Wylie will spend the next 40 years of his life in prison after being convicted of promoting his collection of thousands of child porn images and video.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said 48-year-old Enrique Esquivel-Mesen was busted in March of 2021 by undercover officers on the BitTorrent peer-to-peer file sharing network. They found him sharing sexually explicit images of underage children online.

Police searched Esquivel-Mesen’s home in Wylie and found a computer with more than 5,000 child porn images and video. He confessed and was arrested.

$563,200 of meth seized in Collin County

"Child predators who seek out images and videos of child pornography on these platforms, and then also make it available to other child predators, should know that Collin County law enforcement is always watching, and my office stands ready to prosecute to the maximum extent of the law," Willis said in a news release.

During the punishment phase of the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Esquivel-Mesen had set up a hidden camera in a child’s bedroom at his home.

Child predator sentenced to life in prison in Collin County

Jurors who found Esquivel-Mesen guilty on two counts of possession with the intent to promote child pornography and gave him the maximum 20-year sentence for each charge.

He will serve two additional 10-year sentences for child porn charges concurrently.