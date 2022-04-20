Child predator sentenced to life in prison in Collin County

article

A Collin County judge sentenced a three-time child predator to life in prison.

Joe Angel Rodriguez was sentenced after being found guilty of indecency with a child.

He was previously was convicted of sexually assaulting a child in Dallas County in 2007 and sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

After his release from prison in 2016, the 44-year-old got close to two separate families and sexually abused two children, one in McKinney and one in Farmers Branch.