$563,200 of meth seized in Collin County

Deputies in Collin County found more than $500,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Members of the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a white F-150 on US-75 near Exchange Parkway in Allen.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver agreed to a search of the vehicle.

Deputies found approximately 20 kilograms of meth in a hidden compartment of the vehicle, according to a news release.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office put the value of the drugs at $563,200.

Two people in the vehicle, believed to be from El Paso, were placed under arrest.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.