$563,200 of meth seized in Collin County
ALLEN, Texas - Deputies in Collin County found more than $500,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
Members of the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a white F-150 on US-75 near Exchange Parkway in Allen.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver agreed to a search of the vehicle.
Deputies found approximately 20 kilograms of meth in a hidden compartment of the vehicle, according to a news release.
The Collin County Sheriff's Office put the value of the drugs at $563,200.
Two people in the vehicle, believed to be from El Paso, were placed under arrest.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.