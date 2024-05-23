Colleyville city councilman resigns after second DWI arrest this year

article

Colleyville city council member George Bond resigned on Thursday after his second drunk driving arrest in the past three months.

Colleyville police say they arrested Bond for driving while intoxicated on Cheek Sparger Road shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday.

They arrested him on the same charge on Valentine's Day.

"I am saddened by the events surrounding the arrest of City Council member George Bond," said Bobby Lindamood in a statement. "In my opinion, this event has called into question George’s ability to serve as an elected official for our great city. It is with a heavy heart that I have asked for, and received, George’s resignation from the Colleyville City Council."

The City Council will address the matter at its meeting on June 4.

Bond's term was scheduled to end in May 2025.