Colin Allred to speak at DNC on Thursday night

By
Published  August 22, 2024 2:26pm CDT
2024 Election
CHICAGO - Congressman Colin Allred (D-Dallas) will speak on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

Allred, who is running against Republican Ted Cruz for a seat in the U.S. Senate, is expected to share his campaign message on a national stage.

Democrats have targeted the Allred-Cruz race as an opportunity to flip a seat blue, but Allred has kept his distance from the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket while on the campaign trail.

The theme of the night is "For our Future" and will end with a speech from Harris.

Tonight's convention is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Central.

Cruz-Allred Poll: August

Kamala Harris rejuvenating enthusiasm among Democrats

A new University of Houston, Texas State University poll shows Cruz with a two-point lead over Allred.

The pollsters talked to 1,365 likely voters about the race between August 5 and 16.

The numbers are similar to a June poll that showed Cruz with a 46-44 lead over Allred.