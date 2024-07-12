Kamala Harris is less popular than Joe Biden in Texas, poll shows

With rumors swirling about the political future of President Joe Biden, a new poll shows that possible replacement Kamala Harris has even worse favorability ratings in Texas.

The poll from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston and Barbara Jordan – Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs at Texas Southern University surveyed more than 2,200 Texans between June 20 and July 1.

56% of the Texans who responded said they had an unfavorable opinion of Harris.

That's even higher than the 55% for President Biden.

Donald Trump's unfavorability rating in the Lone Star State was 49%, according to the poll.

Presidential Poll - Trump holds strong lead in Texas

The poll also asked the Texans to pick who they intended to vote for among five presidential candidates.

Donald Trump holds a large lead (49-40) in the poll over President Biden.

UH and TSU say two-thirds of the polling was completed before the presidential debate.

"Even after Trump’s conviction, and all of the concerns over Biden’s age, his poor debate performance and Kennedy’s high-profile entrance into the race, voters haven’t changed their minds about the candidates," said Renée Cross, researcher and senior executive director of the Hobby School, in a statement. "Voters know these candidates, and little seems likely to sway their opinions."

Senate Poll - Race between Cruz, Allred tightening in Texas

The poll shows the U.S. Senate race tightening between Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Colin Allred.

Cruz holds a three-point lead (47-44) over Allred in the latest polling.

A June poll from the University of Texas and Texas Politics Project showed Cruz will an 11-point lead over Allred and a previous U of H poll from last winter showed Cruz with a nine-point lead.

"As a congressman from Dallas, he wasn’t well-known in the rest of the state, but as a result of winning the primary and months of campaigning and advertising, his name ID has increased, and support has nudged up," said Michael O. Adams, director of the Executive Master of Public Administration graduate program at TSU, in a statement.