Coast Guard calls off search for Dallas man pulled out to sea off coast of Puerto Rico

The U.S. Coast Guard called off its three-day search for a Dallas man struggling in the water off the coast of Puerto Rico.

24-year-old Bruttus Walter was last seen swimming at Steps beach in Rincon, Puerto Rico on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Coast Guard says Walter, who was reported to be a strong swimmer, pulled out to sea by the currents.

Another person in distress at the same time made it back to short with the assistance of someone nearby.

Coast Guard and local rescue units searched 742 square nautical miles searching for Walter before calling off the search on Saturday, Oct. 8.

"Despite our best efforts to find him, the fate of this young man remains unknown," said Cmdr. Beau Powers, Sector San Juan chief of response. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and hope they can find strength during this most difficult time."