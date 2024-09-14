Cleburne police make arrest in killing of 18-year-old woman

article

Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman in Cleburne earlier this month.

Giovanni Jimenez Diaz, a 20-year-old from Cleburne, was arrested on Friday.

He has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Kaylee Merchant.

On September 8, police say Merchant was a passenger in a white SUV when she was shot on Poindexter Avenue.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene.

Jimenez Diaz is in the Johnson County Jail.

In a social media post, Cleburne police thanked the public for tips that helped lead to the arrest.

Police have not released any information about what they believe led to the shooting.

The Source Information in this article comes from Cleburne Police.



