18-year-old woman shot and killed in Cleburne, suspect on the run

Police in Cleburne are looking for the person who shot and killed an 18-year-old woman on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Poindexter Avenue for a shooting shortly after 1 p.m.

While officers were on the way, they learned a female had been shot and was taken to another location.

Police found the woman, who was a passenger in a white SUV.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Police say the suspect in the shooting left the scene and has not been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Cleburne Police Department.