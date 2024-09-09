Cleburne shooting kills 18-year-old woman, 20-year-old wanted for murder

article

Cleburne police have identified a suspect in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old woman over the weekend.

Kaylee Lanay Merchant was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Giovanni Diaz in connection to the shooting.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Poindexter Avenue for a shooting shortly after 1 p.m.

While officers were on the way, they learned a female had been shot and was taken to another location.

Police found Marchant, who was a passenger in a white SUV, had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Cleburne police say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on Diaz is asked to call Cleburne Police.