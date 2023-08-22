Cleburne High School evacuated due to bomb threat

article

Students were evacuated at Cleburne High School Tuesday because of a bomb threat.

Cleburne police didn’t release any details about the threat but said officers are currently at the school searching the campus.

"The safety & security of the community is our top priority, so we are thoroughly searching the high school to determine the validity of the threat," Cleburne PD said on social media.

Cleburne ISD said students were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

"We are working swiftly with police authorities to ensure a safe return to class," the school district said.

Parents are allowed to pick up their students at nearby Wheat Middle School if they choose.

Images from SKY 4 showed a line of cars and parents waiting to pick up their children.

The district said it will continue to update parents.