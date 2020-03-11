Classes canceled at Alvarado ISD until next Monday after possible coronavirus exposure

article

Classes at Alvarado ISD have now been canceled for the rest of the week after a parent of a child who attends a district elementary school might have been exposed to COVID-19 coronavirus.

Alvarado ISD says a parent of a child within the district was told to self-quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 at a doctor’s office where they work.

The person was a parent of an Alvarado Elementary North student. Right now it is not known whether or not the parent ever set foot inside the elementary school while showing symptoms, but as a precaution all classes within the district were canceled.

Originally, classes were set to resume Thursday. However, the district says it learned members of the affected family became sympomatic.

“There has not been a confirmed case, only exposure by an employee of a doctor’s office,” district officials said in a statement.

The deep cleaning process continued throughout the day Wednesday at all district facilities and buses. Classes are expected to resume next Monday.

Currently, there are three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Dallas County, one in Tarrant County and three confirmed cases in Collin County.

