City of Richardson says $47 million agreement with developer at center of bribery scandal is void

The City of Richardson says it will not pay $47 million in reimbursements for a construction project at the center of a city scandal.

On Monday night, Richardson City Council unanimously voted to direct City Manager Don Magner to tell JP-KBS Holdings LLC that the agreement concerning the Palisades Planned Development project is void.

The project was at the center of a scandal involving real estate developer Mark Jordan and ex-mayor Laura Jordan, formerly Maczka.

The Jordans began serving their 6-year prison sentence earlier this month after a series of appeals.

In 2012, Mark Jordan began to discuss a mixed-use project for the construction of apartments, offices and retail in the Palisades development.

After Maczka was elected mayor in 2013, she voted for zoning changes that allowed Jordan to build new apartments, contrary to her campaign promises.

In exchange, she got thousands of dollars and other perks from her future husband.

A jury found the pair guilty on four counts of bribery and wire fraud.

In April 2015, Richardson entered into an agreement that would provide $47 million in reimbursement for construction and infrastructure expenses around the project.

"Given the outcome of the federal criminal cases of Mark and Laura Jordan, we believe the economic development agreement is void," said Richardson City Manager Don Magner in a statement. "Since the federal convictions renders the economic development agreement void, we have not and will not make any payments associated with the agreement."

Laura Jordan is serving her sentence at a prison in Florida.

Mark Jordan is currently in a prison in Alabama.

Both are expected to be released in May 2029.