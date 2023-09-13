City of Fort Worth announces new safety improvements on West 7th after TCU student's murder

Fort Worth announced new safety improvements in its West 7th Entertainment District after a TCU student was killed there.

The city has been working on the new policies since Wes Smith was shot to death earlier this month. The 21-year-old junior at TCU died in an apparent random act of violence.

Police say Matthew Purdy admitted he shot Smith three times that night.

Restaurant and bar owner Emil Bragdon keeps busy. He has five businesses located in the West 7th.

"I’ve been here in the cultural district 12 years now," he said.

It’s a popular area of Fort Worth. But due to increasing crime incidents, city leaders have adopted a new multi-faceted plan to address public safety for those who visit, work and live in the community just west of downtown.

"I’m all for anything that makes anything safer," Bragdon said. "You’re talking about the safety of my staff and patrons. Those are paramount."

The collaboration between city leaders and business owners includes a mandatory certification program to involve training for bar owners, managers and employees, more off-duty police officers at establishments using security wands to screen customers for firearms and weapons, more lighting and the creation of a West 7th ambassadors program.

Bragdon says they are positive steps to reduce crime, but he also describes what he considers drawbacks to the plan, like zoning changes that prohibit any new bars from locating in the district. For property owners holding land in the area, he says it’s unfair.

"The best way I can say it is, you buy 10 home lots to build homes, and then they come out and go, ‘You can’t build your home on here.’ I knew what I was buying it when I bought it. So how are you guys going to decide to change what I bought it for? It is frustrating," he said.