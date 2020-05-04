City of Dallas cites Katy Trail Ice House for re-opening

article

The city of Dallas says it cited the popular Katy Trail Ice House after it re-opened.

The city says the hangout along the Katy Trail in Uptown Dallas is considered a bar and was not allowed to reopen, even under Gov. Greg Abbott’s new guidelines.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

The location is considered a bar, according to TABC guidelines, because more than 50 percent of its sales come from alcohol rather than food.

Katy Trail Ice House opened its door for dine-in customers on Friday. After getting the citation, it reverted back on Saturday to curbside to-go orders only.

A Facebook post says it will reopen for dine-in on May 18.

RELATED:

Advertisement

Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases

As businesses start to partially reopen, North Texans wrestling with decision to go out or stay in