Expand / Collapse search

City of Dallas unveils robotic lawnmowers that will replace gas-powered lawn equipment

By
Published  November 4, 2024 5:03pm CST
Dallas City Council
FOX 4

City of Dallas unveils robotic lawnmowers

The city says the $250,000 investment will allow the city to set an example for private businesses and homeowners while also doing its part to reduce carbon emissions. City leaders say the robots will free up employees to focus on other important tasks.

The Brief

    • The Dallas Parks & Rec Department unveiled on Monday some of the new electric lawn equipment that will replace its gas-powered fleet.
    • The Kiest Softball Complex is the first city park to use battery-powered and robotic lawn equipment. The cost of the equipment for the 277-acre park is more than $250,000.
    • The city says current jobs will not be impacted. It says the new technology will free up workers to focus on other important tasks.
    • The city is working with suppliers and retailers in the landscape equipment industry to build out a feasible residential incentive program. The city plans to roll it out in the next few months.

DALLAS - The city of Dallas is making the switch to electric lawn equipment at the Kiest Softball Complex. 

Some of the equipment is robotic, which the city says will save manpower. 

The city says the $250,000 investment in robotic lawnmowers will allow the city to set an example for private businesses and homeowners while also doing its part to reduce carbon emissions.   

Dallas Parks and Recreation Department Director John Jenkins says no current jobs will be impacted. 

"The robotic mowers will not impact current employees. It will allow us to get to work we normally couldn't get to because the robotic will allow us to be more efficient. They can go focus on detailed work, other tasks they couldn't get to," he said. "Mowers mow the field where normally it would have taken me two employees out there mowing. Now, all I have is an operator."

While this is the first park to use battery-powered and robotic lawn equipment, Dallas City Councilwoman Kathy Stewart, who chairs the Parks Trails and Environmental Committee, says it will likely not be the last.

"My questions are how much is this costing, and where can we find the funds to expand it?  My goal would be to expand it," she said. 

Featured

Dallas City Council approves contract to count city's trees, despite concerns over $6M price tag
article

Dallas City Council approves contract to count city's trees, despite concerns over $6M price tag

The amount is not too much for environmentalists who worry about an invasive pest.

The cost of the equipment for the 277-acre Kiest Park is more than $250,000.

"Switching to electric equipment improves air quality, reduces greenhouse gases, reduces noise pollution and better protects the health of our residents," said Carlos Evans, director of environmental quality and sustainability.

In 2022, the Dallas City Council considered banning gas-powered lawn equipment across the city. But in 2023, the Texas Legislature made city bans illegal.

Earlier this year, the Dallas City Council approved a $24 million incentive rebate program that it is working to roll out soon. 

Featured

Dallas has received 160 complaints about short-term rentals this year
article

Dallas has received 160 complaints about short-term rentals this year

The City of Dallas has passed an ordinance that would block short-term rentals from most single-family neighborhoods, but it is currently on hold.

"We are trying to set the example for residents and the private sector that the city will go green and get the data to show it does improve your business," said Jenkins. "I've heard from staff members who love the equipment and feel it is more efficient and more reliable."

The city is working with suppliers and retailers in the landscape equipment industry to build out a feasible residential incentive program. The city plans to roll it out in the next few months. 

The Source

  • Information in this article comes from the Dallas City Council and previous FOX 4 reports.