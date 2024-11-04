City of Dallas unveils robotic lawnmowers that will replace gas-powered lawn equipment

The Brief The Dallas Parks & Rec Department unveiled on Monday some of the new electric lawn equipment that will replace its gas-powered fleet. The Kiest Softball Complex is the first city park to use battery-powered and robotic lawn equipment. The cost of the equipment for the 277-acre park is more than $250,000. The city says current jobs will not be impacted. It says the new technology will free up workers to focus on other important tasks. The city is working with suppliers and retailers in the landscape equipment industry to build out a feasible residential incentive program. The city plans to roll it out in the next few months.



The city of Dallas is making the switch to electric lawn equipment at the Kiest Softball Complex.

Some of the equipment is robotic, which the city says will save manpower.

The city says the $250,000 investment in robotic lawnmowers will allow the city to set an example for private businesses and homeowners while also doing its part to reduce carbon emissions.

Dallas Parks and Recreation Department Director John Jenkins says no current jobs will be impacted.

"The robotic mowers will not impact current employees. It will allow us to get to work we normally couldn't get to because the robotic will allow us to be more efficient. They can go focus on detailed work, other tasks they couldn't get to," he said. "Mowers mow the field where normally it would have taken me two employees out there mowing. Now, all I have is an operator."

While this is the first park to use battery-powered and robotic lawn equipment, Dallas City Councilwoman Kathy Stewart, who chairs the Parks Trails and Environmental Committee, says it will likely not be the last.

"My questions are how much is this costing, and where can we find the funds to expand it? My goal would be to expand it," she said.

Featured article

The cost of the equipment for the 277-acre Kiest Park is more than $250,000.

"Switching to electric equipment improves air quality, reduces greenhouse gases, reduces noise pollution and better protects the health of our residents," said Carlos Evans, director of environmental quality and sustainability.

In 2022, the Dallas City Council considered banning gas-powered lawn equipment across the city. But in 2023, the Texas Legislature made city bans illegal.

Earlier this year, the Dallas City Council approved a $24 million incentive rebate program that it is working to roll out soon.

Featured article

"We are trying to set the example for residents and the private sector that the city will go green and get the data to show it does improve your business," said Jenkins. "I've heard from staff members who love the equipment and feel it is more efficient and more reliable."

The city is working with suppliers and retailers in the landscape equipment industry to build out a feasible residential incentive program. The city plans to roll it out in the next few months.