Volunteers deliver holiday meals to seniors in need

Hundreds of North Texas volunteers with Christmas Meals on Wheels are working extra hard for families ahead of the holiday.

900 volunteers from the Visiting Nurse Association will deliver a holiday meal and bag of goodies to 4,800 clients on Friday, but they offer more than just physical goods.

"What they also deliver every day, besides the food, is social nutrition. It's the human contact that really matters," said Katherine Krause, the President and CEO of the Visiting Nurse Association.

Overall, the need for meal delivery has increased in North Texas in recent years.

"Meals keeps people in their home because we're providing food," said Krause.

The Visiting Nurse Association says that during the holiday season they see an uptick in volunteers, meaning all meal deliveries will be done by volunteers.

Over the course of the rest of the year, there is still a need.

The VNA says, typically, they only have enough volunteers to deliver half of their needed meals.

If you would like to help, the VNA says you can sign up to volunteer here.

Donations to help pay for hired drivers are also helpful. You can make a contribution here.