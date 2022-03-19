Children safely evacuate from Ukrainian shelter created by Texas nonprofit

A group of children who were staying at a Ukrainian shelter created by a Texas nonprofit have been safely evacuated after spending days hiding in the basement.

The shelter, Jeremiah's Hope, provided the kids and staff with a ministry van, which took them out of danger, in hopes of bringing them to the U.S.

For the first three weeks of the war, orphans at a rescue shelter just outside of Kyiv were trapped in a basement waiting for a chance to escape.

They tried several times, but every time, it was deemed too dangerous.

Finally, this week, the children were able to make the 15-hour trip to safety.

It’s been a harrowing journey out of Ukraine. Andrew Kelly, of Abilene, has been monitoring from here in Texas.

Kelly founded the shelter Jeremiah’s Hope back in 2004.

Kelly came in contact with a bread delivery truck that was traveling in and out of the village where the children were sheltering.

On Sunday, as the sun came up, the kids piled into vans and followed the delivery truck down back roads.

On the side of the van, "children" was written in Russian with red tape, in hopes the Russians wouldn't open fire.

They are closer to getting to the U.S., but are now waiting in western Ukraine.

"They are working on documents, and as soon as we can get those documents finalized, they will cross into Europe and be much, much safer," Kelly said.

Kelly is relieved his team left when they did.

About 48 hours after they escaped, Russian troops destroyed their camp and rescue shelter.

Thankfully, it was empty.

Once the children cross the border, Kelly already has a church in another European country that is providing shelter for the time being.

When that happens, Jeremiah’s Hope has plans to donate the cars they traveled in to help other Ukrainians evacuate.

