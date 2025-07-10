7-year-old injured in road rage shooting near Grapevine Bass Pro Shop

article

The Brief A 7-year-old sustained mild injuries from broken glass in a Grapevine road rage shooting Thursday. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. at Bass Pro Drive and SH 121, involving a vehicle with three children. Police have suspect vehicle information and a license plate number, but no arrest has been made.



A 7-year-old sustained mild injuries in an incident Grapevine police say they are investigating as a road rage shooting on Thursday evening.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at Bass Pro Drive and SH 121. Police say the victim drove to a nearby gas station, where police say the scene remains active at the time of reporting.

The victim's vehicle contained three children, and the 7-year-old suffered a mild injury from broken glass, according to police. They said no one was struck by a bullet in the incident. No other injuries have been reported.

The police say they have the license plate number and suspect vehicle information, and are working to find the shooter, who is no longer at the scene.

In a later FOX 4 interview with a Grapevine PD spokesperson, it was revealed that both drivers are believed to have fired at each other in the incident. The second driver, who is the father of the injured child, is believed to have returned fire in self-defense.

The aggressor had spoken with police over the phone, the PIO said, and officers were on the way to the suspect's home in Flower Mound around 10:15 p.m.

The PIO said it's possible another passenger was injured by broken glass, but so far, no bullet injuries are known.

Officers remained at the scene to investigate and gather evidence.

What we don't know:

The shooter's vehicle description and license plate number have not been released.

No information was given on what started the road rage incident.

The investigation is active and developing.