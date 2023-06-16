15-year-old girl identified as person killed when Fort Worth police chase ended in crash

The person killed when a police chase ended in a crash in Fort Worth earlier this week has been identified as a teenage girl.

On Wednesday, police were chasing the driver of a stolen truck, which had three people inside, when that driver hit a pole and struck another car driven by an innocent driver.

The innocent driver walked away from the crash.

Police said 15-year-old Samaria Ezell was riding in the stolen truck and was killed.

The driver and other passenger in the truck were critically injured.

The driver remains hospitalized, but no information has been released on the other patient.

No information has been released about charges against that driver.